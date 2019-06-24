Crude oil futures rise 0.82% on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.82 per cent to Rs 4,050 per barrel in futures trade Monday as speculators created fresh positions taking positive cues from global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 33, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 4,050 per barrel in a business turnover of 15,884 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions built up by traders tracking a better trend overseas mainly influenced sentiments at futures prices here.