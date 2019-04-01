Crude oil futures rise 0.69% on global cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.69 percent to Rs 4,214 per barrel in futures trade Monday as speculators created fresh positions taking positive cues from global markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 29, or 0.69 percent, to Rs 4,214 per barrel in a business turnover of 3,635 lots.

Analysts said speculative positions built up by traders tracking a better trend overseas mainly influenced sentiments at futures prices trade here.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil gained 0.70 percent to USD 60.56, while global benchmark Brent advanced 0.93 percent to USD 68.21 per barrel.