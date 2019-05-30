App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures gain on firm global cues

Analysts said, the rise in crude oil futures was mostly due to fresh positions built up by speculators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Crude oil futures rose 0.85 percent to Rs 4,151 per barrel Thursday in tandem with an upbeat trend overseas.

Crude oil for delivery in June contracts was trading up by Rs 35, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 4,151 per barrel with a business volume of 18,345 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said, the rise in crude oil futures was mostly due to fresh positions built up by speculators.

The prices gathered steam on an unexpected fall in US crude inventories, but a lingering Sino-US trade war capped further gains, according to reports.

The oil for delivery in July contracts was also up by Rs 29, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 4,175 per barrel in a business volume of 598 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was up 0.95 percent at USD 59.37, while global benchmark Brent rose 0.55 percent at USD 69.83 a barrel.
First Published on May 30, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.