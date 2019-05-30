Crude oil futures gain on firm global cues

Crude oil futures rose 0.85 percent to Rs 4,151 per barrel Thursday in tandem with an upbeat trend overseas.

Crude oil for delivery in June contracts was trading up by Rs 35, or 0.85 percent, to Rs 4,151 per barrel with a business volume of 18,345 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said, the rise in crude oil futures was mostly due to fresh positions built up by speculators.

The prices gathered steam on an unexpected fall in US crude inventories, but a lingering Sino-US trade war capped further gains, according to reports.

The oil for delivery in July contracts was also up by Rs 29, or 0.7 percent, to Rs 4,175 per barrel in a business volume of 598 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was up 0.95 percent at USD 59.37, while global benchmark Brent rose 0.55 percent at USD 69.83 a barrel.