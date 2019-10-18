App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures gain on domestic cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 26, 0.68 per cent, at Rs 3,831 per barrel in 17,828 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil prices rose 0.68 per cent at Rs 3,831 per barrel on Friday as speculators created fresh positions on spot demand. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 26, 0.68 per cent, at Rs 3,831 per barrel in 17,828 lots.

Crude oil for November was quoting higher by Rs 24, or 0.63 per cent, at Rs 3,851 per barrel in 1,358 lots.

Close

Globally, West Texas Intermediate was 0.30 per cent down at USD 53.77 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark declined 0.62 per cent at USD 59.54 per barrel in New York.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #Commodities #Crude oil #domestic cues #MCX

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour