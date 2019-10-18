Crude oil futures gain on domestic cues

Crude oil prices rose 0.68 per cent at Rs 3,831 per barrel on Friday as speculators created fresh positions on spot demand. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 26, 0.68 per cent, at Rs 3,831 per barrel in 17,828 lots.

Crude oil for November was quoting higher by Rs 24, or 0.63 per cent, at Rs 3,851 per barrel in 1,358 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate was 0.30 per cent down at USD 53.77 per barrel.