you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil for delivery in June contract was trading lower by Rs 7, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 3,601 per barrel with a business volume of 3,601 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Crude oil futures fell 0.19 percent to Rs 3,601 per barrel on Thursday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.

Analysts said fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in domestic markets where it slipped on profit-booking by speculators.

Analysts said fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in domestic markets where it slipped on profit-booking by speculators.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.37 percent at USD 51.87, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.35 percent at USD 60.84 a barrel.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 01:16 pm

