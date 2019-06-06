Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil futures fell 0.19 percent to Rs 3,601 per barrel on Thursday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.

Crude oil for delivery in June contract was trading lower by Rs 7, or 0.19 percent, to Rs 3,601 per barrel with a business volume of 3,601 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in domestic markets where it slipped on profit-booking by speculators.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.37 percent at USD 51.87, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.35 percent at USD 60.84 a barrel.