Crude oil futures fall on low demand

Crude oil futures fell 0.17 percent to Rs 4,000 per barrel on Thursday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.

Crude oil contracts for most-traded September delivery traded lower by Rs 7, or 0.17 percent, at Rs 4,000 per barrel with a business volume of 22,608 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The crude oil contracts for October delivery traded down by Rs 11, or 0.27 percent, to Rs 4,010 per barrel in a business turnover of 643 lots.

Analysts said fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in domestic markets where it slipped on profit-booking by speculators.