App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall on global leads

At Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in April shed Rs 3, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 4,099 per barrel in a business turnover of 10,653 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Crude oil futures drifted lower by Rs 3 to Rs 4,099 per barrel on Wednesday as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weak trend overseas.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in April shed Rs 3, or 0.07 percent, to Rs 4,099 per barrel in a business turnover of 10,653 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in crude prices at futures market was mostly in sync with a weak trend overseas weighed down by economic growth concerns that dampened the outlook for fuel consumption.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded 0.22 percent lower at USD 59.16, while Brent crude fell 0.04 percent, to USD 67.58 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #Crude oil #MCX #oil #OPEC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Facebook to Curb Discrimination in Housing, Job Ads

Mayawati Opts Out of Lok Sabha Battle, Cites 'Current Political Situat ...

Hasan Minhaj Schools Shashi Tharoor in Millenial Words Quiz and it's P ...

'Is Alia Playing Salman's Daughter?' Bhansali's 'Inshallah' Has Fans A ...

Instagram Adds Shopping Feature For Users in The US, Will it Come to I ...

In A First Ever, Christopher Nolan's New Film To Have a Non-White Lead ...

Tim Cook's Photo with the New iPad Has Turned into a Photoshop Battle ...

PUBG Mobile Update Notice Confirms Release Date, New Features, And Mor ...

IPL 2019: Kohli and Chhetri Bond During RCB Training Camp

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty nears 11,550; IT stoc ...

Axis Bank hits 52-week high, brokerages raise their bets

SpiceJet surges 7% as lessors offer Jet Airways' grounded planes to th ...

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Economists vs accountants debate: Vitriolic attack is not need of hour ...

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractica ...

From Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 to Mahesh Babu's Maharishi, how Lok Sabha ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan shows his 'First Class' dance on a ...

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...

Happy Holi 2019: R Madhavan wishes fans with a video of his 'favourite ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.