App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall on global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in June contracts fell by Rs 7, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 3,636 per barrel in a business volume of 21,445 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Crude oil prices Friday fell 0.19 per cent to Rs 3,636 per barrel as speculators indulged in reducing holdings amid a weakening trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in June contracts fell by Rs 7, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 3,636 per barrel in a business volume of 21,445 lots.

Analysts said continuous off-loading of holdings by participants in line with a weakening trend in global crude, mainly weighed on crude prices at futures trade here.

Close

The oil for delivery in July contracts lost Rs 6, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 3,671 per barrel in a business volume of 3,018 lots.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.21 per cent to USD 52.17, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 0.15 per cent to USD 61.40 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.