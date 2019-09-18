App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures fall on global cues

Oil prices cooled off after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said more than half of the country's daily crude oil production that was knocked out by an attack had been recovered, assuring that production capacity at its targeted plants would be fully restored by the end of the month, analysts said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 0.52 per cent to Rs 4,223 per barrel on Wednesday after participants reduced positions amid weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September shed Rs 22, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 4,223 per barrel with a business volume of 22,539 lots.

Oil prices cooled off after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said more than half of the country's daily crude oil production that was knocked out by an attack had been recovered, assuring that production capacity at its targeted plants would be fully restored by the end of the month, analysts said.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 0.05 per cent to USD 59.31, while Brent Crude, the international benchmark, rose 0.43 per cent to trade at USD 64.83 a barrel.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Commodities

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.