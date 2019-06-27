Crude oil futures fall on global cues

Crude oil futures on Thursday fell by 0.73 per cent to Rs 4,099 per barrel as speculators indulged in reducing holdings amid a weakening trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in July contracts fell by Rs 30, or 0.73 per cent, to Rs 4,099 per barrel with a business turnover of 21,034 lots.

Analysts said trading sentiments turned weak after oil prices eased in global markets and profit-booking by speculators led to a further fall in the prices.

Globally, the prices took a beating as traders kept a cautious watch on the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting of OPEC members and other oil producers to decide on extension of supply cuts.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.40 per cent to USD 59.14 a barrel, while brent, the international benchmark, also shed 0.54 per cent to USD 66.13 a barrel.