Crude oil futures fall by Rs 70 amid weak trend overseas

Crude oil futures on Friday eased by Rs 70 to Rs 4,567 per barrel as speculators reduced their exposure amid a weakening trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in May was trading lower by Rs 70, or 1.51 percent, at Rs 4,567 per barrel in a business turnover of 20,722 lots.

The oil for delivery in June also fell by Rs 64, or 1.37 percent, to Rs 4,592 a barrel in 695 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.46 percent to USD 64.91, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down 0.17 percent to USD 74.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.