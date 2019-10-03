Crude oil futures fall 1.63% on low demand

Crude oil futures fell 1.63 percent to Rs 3,750 per barrel on Thursday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.

Crude oil for delivery in October traded lower by Rs 62, or 1.63 percent, to Rs 3,750 per barrel with a business volume of 18,388 lots, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The crude oil contracts for November delivery shed Rs 64, or 1.67 percent, to Rs 3,758 per barrel in 471 lots.