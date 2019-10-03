Crude oil futures fall 1.63% on low demand

Crude oil for delivery in October traded lower by Rs 62, or 1.63 percent, to Rs 3,750 per barrel with a business volume of 18,388 lots, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Crude oil futures fell 1.63 percent to Rs 3,750 per barrel on Thursday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.
The crude oil contracts for November delivery shed Rs 64, or 1.67 percent, to Rs 3,758 per barrel in 471 lots.
Meanwhile, the global benchmark Brent was down 0.26 percent at USD 57.54 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate firmed up 0.04 percent at USD 52.66.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 12:40 pm