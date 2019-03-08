Crude oil futures fall 0.9% on weak global cues

Crude oil for delivery in March was trading lower by Rs 36, or 0.9 per cent, at Rs 3,946 per barrel with a business volume of 14,634 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Crude oil futures fell by 0.9 per cent to Rs 3,946 per barrel on Friday as speculators trimmed their holdings, in line with a weak trend overseas.
Crude oil for April also fell by Rs 36, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 3,987 per barrel with a business volume of 712 lots.
Traders said persistent fall in crude oil at futures market is largely in sync with a weak trend overseas on higher supply from world's major producers and profit-booking by participants.Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate fell 0.69 per cent to USD 56.30, while Brent was trading down 0.75 per cent at USD 65.80 a barrel.