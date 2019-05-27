Crude oil futures fall 0.22% on weak global cues

Crude oil futures fell 0.22 percent to Rs 4,062 per barrel on Monday in line with a weak trend overseas.

Crude oil for delivery in June contract was trading lower by Rs 9, or 0.22 percent, to Rs 4,062 per barrel with a business volume of 17,298 lots on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in global market amid concerns on extended trade tensions between the US and China.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate(WTI) was down 0.49 percent at USD 58.34, while the global benchmark Brent was marginally up by 0.03 percent at USD 68.71 a barrel.