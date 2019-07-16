Crude oil futures fall 0.22% on weak global cues

Crude oil futures fell 0.22 per cent to Rs 4,077 per barrel on Tuesday in line with a weak trend in overseas market.

Crude oil contracts for July delivery traded lower by Rs 9, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 4,077 per barrel with a business volume of 19,569 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Analysts said fall in crude oil futures is mostly in tune with a weak trend in global market.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 0.22 per cent at USD 59.45, while the global benchmark Brent was marginally up 0.12 per cent at USD 66.40 a barrel.