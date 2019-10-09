Crude oil futures ease on low demand

Crude oil futures fell 0.13 percent to Rs 3,740 per barrel on Wednesday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.

Crude oil for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 5, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 3,740 per barrel with a business volume of 27,010 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The oil for delivery in November, however, was up by Re 1, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 3,760 per barrel in 483 lots.