Crude oil futures ease on low demand

Crude oil for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 5, or 0.13 percent, to Rs 3,740 per barrel with a business volume of 27,010 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Crude oil futures fell 0.13 percent to Rs 3,740 per barrel on Wednesday after speculators booked profits at existing levels amid subdued spot demand.
The oil for delivery in November, however, was up by Re 1, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 3,760 per barrel in 483 lots.
Meanwhile, the global benchmark Brent was down by 0.17 percent at USD 58.14 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.25 percent at USD 52.50.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 01:38 pm