Crude oil futures dip 0.03% on muted demand

Crude oil futures on Tuesday fell 0.03 per cent to Rs 3,902 per barrel after participants tightened their bets tracking a muted trend in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts was trading lower by Re 1, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 3,902 per barrel with a business turnover of 36,836 lots.

The crude for delivery in September contracts, however, edged higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 3,915 per barrel with a business volume of 268 lots.