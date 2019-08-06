App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures dip 0.03% on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts was trading lower by Re 1, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 3,902 per barrel with a business turnover of 36,836 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures on Tuesday fell 0.03 per cent to Rs 3,902 per barrel after participants tightened their bets tracking a muted trend in domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in August contracts was trading lower by Re 1, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 3,902 per barrel with a business turnover of 36,836 lots.

The crude for delivery in September contracts, however, edged higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 3,915 per barrel with a business volume of 268 lots.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.75 per cent to USD 55.11 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.60 per cent to USD 60.17 per barrel.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Commodities

