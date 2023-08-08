Crude oil futures decline on low demand

Crude oil futures on August 8 declined by 1.4 per cent to Rs 6,711 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery fell by Rs 95 or 1.4 per cent to Rs 6,711 per barrel with a business volume of 7,884 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.10 per cent lower at USD 81.04 per barrel, and Brent crude was down 1.05 per cent to USD 84.44 per barrel in New York. PTI HG SHW