Crude oil futures decline on global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September shed Rs 6, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 4,036 per barrel with a business volume of 27,291 lots.
Crude oil futures fell 0.15 percent to Rs 4,036 per barrel on Friday after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.
At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September shed Rs 6, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 4,036 per barrel with a business volume of 27,291 lots.
Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 0.90 percent to USD 56.20. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.61 percent to trade at USD 60.71 a barrel.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:07 pm