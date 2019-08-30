App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude oil futures decline on global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September shed Rs 6, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 4,036 per barrel with a business volume of 27,291 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures fell 0.15 percent to Rs 4,036 per barrel on Friday after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.

Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down 0.90 percent to USD 56.20. Brent Crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.61 percent to trade at USD 60.71 a barrel.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 01:07 pm

tags #Commodities

