Crude oil futures decline on global cues

Crude oil futures fell 0.15 percent to Rs 4,036 per barrel on Friday after participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September shed Rs 6, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 4,036 per barrel with a business volume of 27,291 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.