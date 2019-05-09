Crude oil declines 0.67% on subdued global trend

Crude oil prices on Thursday fell by another 0.67 percent to Rs 4,305 per barrel as speculators indulged in reducing holdings amid a weakening trend overseas.

In futures trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in May contracts fell by Rs 29, or 0.67 percent, to Rs 4,305 per barrel in a business volume of 17,778 lots.

Analysts said the oil prices took a beating on ballooning US crude inventories, and escalating US-China trade war, denting sentiments at futures trade here.

The oil for delivery in March also lost Rs 30, or 0.69 percent, to Rs 4,326 per barrel in 1,258 lots.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.01 percent to USD 61.49 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, shed 0.94 percent to USD 69.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.