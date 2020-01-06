Crude may spike further towards $68-70/bbl if Iran retaliates to US airstrikes

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Precious metals prices zoomed last week as geopolitical tensions forced investors to turn to safe-haven assets.

Gold prices closed above $1,555/oz rising almost 2.5 percent and Comex Silver prices rose 1 percent. Base metal suffered losses over the week except aluminium which closed 1.8 percent higher. Nickel tumbled 3.2 percent last week amid a steady rise in inventory.

In the energy complex, Nymex crude ended with 3 percent gains after the US airstrikes on the Middle East increased geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, natural gas closed with 2 percent losses as warm weather continues to rule over the coming week.

Crude oil prices shot up by 5 percent and stood at $63.86/bbl after the US airstrikes on Baghdad International Airport killed Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Islamic Republic’s elite Revolutionary Guards. Also, the same attack killed Iraq’s Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iran-backed militias.

The airstrike was in response to Iran-backed Iraqi militia attack on the American embassy in Baghdad. Iran officials have said that they will give an immediate response to Washington over the attack, further escalating tensions between the two countries. If the conflicts spread to the oilfields, we could see the shutdown of oil production in the region.

Last year, Saudi oil facilities and oil tankers were targeted by the enemies. Any attack on five big OPEC producers will inflate oil prices.

With rising Middle East tensions, there is a threat to global energy exports if the Strait of Hormuz is anytime on the list. The strait is the largest and the most crucial shipping route and will always remain in focus when tensions like these flare up.

At present, the front month Brent-WTI spread opened at $5.65/bbl, the widest since November. Currently, the December 2020 future contract is trading at a backwardation of $5.05/bbl as compared to $4.66/bbl over the previous week.

We expect Nymex Crude oil prices to take support at $60/bbl and extend its higher move towards $68-70/bbl in the first quarter of 2020. Currently, crude oil prices are trading at $63.03/bbl.

(The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors)