Crude fall, rupee surge and global cues among 5 factors behind Sensex, Nifty’s rally

Fall in crude oil prices, appreciation in the rupee along with other global factors are among five key factors behind the market’s sharp rise on November 2. The Sensex surged over 600 points intraday, while the Nifty surpassed 10,550 comfortably.

Along with it, steady auto sales data for October also boosted sentiment on D-Street. Bajaj Auto reported sales of over 5 lakh units for the month under review. The stock has rallied and its effect has extended to other auto names as well.

The auto index is higher by 4 percent. Other major sectors that have gained are metals, infrastructure banks, energy and consumption. The midcap index has gained over 1.5 percent as well.

Here are five major factors behind the market's reaction on Friday.

Crude fall

Investors are betting on fall in crude oil prices along with news of US granting some waivers to countries like India to import oil from Iran. The sanctions on Iran come into effect from November 4, 2018.

Prices of Brent Crude fell to $73 per barrel, weeks after it touched four-year highs of over $85 per barrel. This was on the back of good output data from OPEC and the US.

Downward pressure on oil is also visible in the physical market, where Saudi Arabia is expected to cut December crude prices amid higher supply and a glut in refined products that has eroded refinery profits.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) increased oil production in October to 33.31 million barrels per day (bpd), a Reuters survey found this week, up 390,000 bpd from September and the highest by OPEC since December 2016.

Rupee appreciation

An effect of fall in crude prices reflected well on the Indian currency. The Indian rupee appreciated below 73 per US dollar. The currency appreciated around 0.80 percent and was trading around 72.87 per US dollar at the time of writing this report.

The currency has been on an appreciating trend on the back of crude fall as well as an oversold sentiment.

It must be noted that the rupee rose below 73 per US dollar for the first time since October 1, 2018.

Global cues

The domestic market also took cues from global markets, which rallied on the back of some relief in trade war concerns. US President Donald Trump has reportedly had a conversation with China’s Xi Jinping in a bid to quell the ongoing trade war between the two superpowers.



Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2018

Further, Trump also said in his morning tweet that trade "discussions are moving along nicely" and meetings between the two leaders at the upcoming G-20 summit are being scheduled. US stocks rallied in part on the signal from the president, with all three major stock indices seeing gains by the closing bell.

Financials rally

Shares of financials have seen a big rally in the past week, particularly after ICICI Bank reported its results. Banks have generally shown a trend of improving asset quality along with reduced provisioning for the quarters ahead.

Further, PSU banks have seen a huge rally as investors participated in short covering as well as value buying in these names. Between October 5, 2018 and November 1, 2018, the banking indices on Sensex and Nifty have gained 2 percent, while the Nifty PSU bank index has surged a whopping 14 percent.

Technical factors

The Nifty climbed nearly 200 points to reclaim 10,500 on Friday. The index is now trading above its crucial short-term moving averages such as 5-days exponential moving average (EMA), 13-EMA as well as 20-EMA.

Most experts feel that as long as Nifty stays above 10,333, chances look bright for the index to hit 10,650 in the coming week.

“The Nifty has to continue to hold above 10,333 to extend its up move towards 10,450 -10,480, and then 10,650 while on the downside multiple supports are seen at 10,250 then 10,180,” Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

In the options market, maximum Put OI is at 10,000 followed by 10,200 strikes while maximum Call OI is seen at 10,700 followed by 10,800 strikes.

India VIX fell down by 3.07 percent at 19.19 on Thursday. Falling VIX from last two sessions suggests some bullish price setup but VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to confirm the short-term reversal and a decent bounce back after the sharp cut of last two months, suggest experts.

