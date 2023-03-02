 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crompton targets 15% growth with new star-rated fans portfolio

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

A one-star rated energy efficient fan will help save Rs 850 on electricity bills every year, said Mathew Job, executive director of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

On January 1, ceiling fans came under revised energy efficiency norms, with star ratings linked to their power consumption. This made ceiling fans costlier. As stocks of no-star rated fans are liquidated in the transition to star-rated fans, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is educating Indians about the switch.

Mathew Job, executive director of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, told Moneycontrol in an interview that the increased cost can be recouped in two months from the savings generated by using a one-star rated fan.

"If you switch from a no-star rated fan to a one-star rated fan, you have to shell out Rs 150 more. But, you will save Rs 850 on electricity bill every year, so you got the amount back in barely two months,” he said.

Edited excerpts: