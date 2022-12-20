 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Criticism of Sebi norms is 'Pavlovian response', says Madhabi Puri Buch

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST

Addressing reporters after Sebi's board meeting here, she also said the regulator is working on having a system of returning the files seeking approval for capital raising rather than rejecting them in case the application papers are incomplete.

Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday described certain marketmen's criticism about its regulations as a "Pavlovian response" and asserted that the watchdog has come out with measures for the ease of doing business.

At the board meeting, various amendments, including for share buyback norms, were approved.

Responding to a query about various Sebi norms aimed at protecting investors are facing criticism, Buch said it was a "Pavlovian response".

"The marketmen who react and criticise are those who have not even read the report even partly. So why always this Pavlovian response? There are two to three red letter words in the market and the reaction is always the same," she said.