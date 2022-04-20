Crisis of confidence in market over fate of HDFC twins, says Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Consulting

HDFC Bank

Ajay Srivastava, chief executive officer of Dimensions Consulting, told CNBC-TV18 on April 20 that investors are in throes of a crisis of confidence when it comes to Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank.

“Nobody wants to touch these two stocks at this point of time. This is a real crisis of confidence,” Srivastava said.

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank have nosedived more than 15 percent each since the announcement of merger of the two entities to create one of the biggest financial institutions in India with a balance sheet that could compete with global peers.

Shares of both the entities soared over 10 percent on April 4, the day of the announcement but have since evaporated all of those gains and fallen some more.

“HDFC-wise, this was perfect, but for HDFC Bank to dilute so much of money just did not make sense to anyone,” Srivastava said. The market veteran argued that the move was hurried, botched and panicked on part of both the entities since it did not make economic sense at the current juncture.

“Shareholders of HDFC Bank have voted how they usually vote by selling the shares,” Srivastava said.

Srivastava, however, is bullish on the prospects of the merger of multiplex biggies Inox Leisure and PVR and believes that the stocks could see further re-rating in their valuations once their proposed deal is completed.

“Given their size, they will never have any competition in this industry for the next 10 years,” he said.

Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure rose over 1 percent each on the National Stock Exchange today after Netflix reported that it lost over 200,000 users in the March quarter and will lose a further 2 million in the June quarter, reflecting a shift in consumer preference towards out-of-home entertainment as the pandemic recedes.

