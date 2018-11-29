App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

CRISIL downgrades rating of Vodafone Mobile Service's NCDs worth Rs 6K cr

According to statement, the rating of Non-Convertible Debentures has been downgraded to CRISIL A+ (Negative Outlook) from existing CRISIL AA- (Negative Outlook).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Vodafone Idea said on November 29 that CRISIL has downgraded the rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on commercial paper of Rs 2000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services.

"CRISIL vide its communication uploaded on its website today, has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on CP Programme of Rs 2,000 crore of erstwhile Vodafone Mobile Services Limited (VMSL), which has since been migrated to Vodafone Idea Limited (the Company) pursuant to amalgamation of VMSL with the Company," a BSE filing said.

The rating for commercial paper programme has been re-affirmed at CRISIL A1+.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:44 pm

tags #Business #markets #Vodafone-Idea

