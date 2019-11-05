App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CreditAccess Grameen share price jumps 7% to hit record-high as co set to raise Rs 214 crore

The company will raise Rs 214 crore from Nederlandse Financierings, a Dutch development bank.

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen rallied 7 percent intraday to hit a record-high of Rs 715 on November 5 on raising funds from a Netherlands-based finance company.

The stock has been a multibagger for investors in the last one year as it gained more than 115 percent. It was quoting at Rs 700.80, up Rs 32.15, or 4.81 percent on the BSE at 1023 hours IST.

The microfinance institution informed exchanges that the Executive, Borrowings and Investment Committee in a meeting today finalized the terms of issue of unlisted, unrated, senior secured, redeemable, transferable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each to Nederlandse Financierings Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) on preferential basis.

The company will raise Rs 214 crore from Nederlandse Financierings. The Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO) is a Dutch development bank.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 10:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CreditAccess Grameen

