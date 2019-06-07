App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CreditAccess Grameen rises 2% on first securitisation in FY20

The non-banking finance company informed exchanges that it completed a securitisation of Rs 110.35 crore on June 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CreditAccess Grameen shares climbed 2 percent intraday on June 7 after the company completed its first securitisation in the current financial year 2019-20.

The non-banking finance company informed exchanges that it completed a securitisation of Rs 110.35 crore on June 6.

The entire securitisation pool qualifies for priority sector treatment as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India, the company said.

Close

Further, securitisation pool has been rated provisional ICRA A (SO) rating, which signifies an adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry low credit risk, it added.

CreditAccess said this is the first securitisation transaction initiated during the FY2019-20.

The stock was quoting at Rs 546.95, up Rs 5.95, or 1.10 percent on the BSE, at 1202 hours.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CreditAccess Grameen #markets #stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.