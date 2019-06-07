CreditAccess Grameen rises 2% on first securitisation in FY20

CreditAccess Grameen shares climbed 2 percent intraday on June 7 after the company completed its first securitisation in the current financial year 2019-20.

The non-banking finance company informed exchanges that it completed a securitisation of Rs 110.35 crore on June 6.

The entire securitisation pool qualifies for priority sector treatment as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India, the company said.

Further, securitisation pool has been rated provisional ICRA A (SO) rating, which signifies an adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry low credit risk, it added.

CreditAccess said this is the first securitisation transaction initiated during the FY2019-20.

The stock was quoting at Rs 546.95, up Rs 5.95, or 1.10 percent on the BSE, at 1202 hours.