 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Credit Suisse weighs survival options as regulators push UBS deal

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and his teams will hold meetings over the weekend to assess strategic scenarios for the bank, people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

As shares of European bank Credit Suisse (CS) Group AG tanked and benchmark bond prices fell, it reignited fears of a full-blown global banking crisis.

Regulators urged Credit Suisse Group AG to pursue a deal with Swiss rival UBS AG as the troubled bank began a make-or-break weekend after some rivals grew cautious in their dealings with it.

Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and his teams will hold meetings over the weekend to assess strategic scenarios for the bank, people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The 167-year-old bank is the biggest name ensnared in the market turmoil unleashed by the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the past week, forcing the Swiss bank to tap $54 billion in central bank funding.

After wild swings in the bank’s share price this week, Credit Suisse had lost a quarter of its market value by Friday night.