Credit Suisse upgrades India from ‘Underweight’ to ‘Benchmark’ for 2023, remains bullish on financials

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

The foreign brokerage remains ‘overweight’ on banks and NBFCs, and ‘underweight’ on industrials, IT and metals

Credit Suisse. (Representative Image)

Credit Suisse's Global Equities Strategy team has upgraded India from ‘Underweight’ to ‘Benchmark’ for 2023, on the back of the country’s underlying economic strength.

The foreign brokerage held back from upgrading India to 'Overweight' because of high-valuation premium and the weakening balance of payments (BoP).

India's BoP, a measure of how much the country relies on money from abroad, was squeezed to a record deficit earlier this year. The BoP is likely to remain in deficit for the next year, said Credit Suisse.

“We are expecting a stronger acceleration in India’s GDP growth in 2023, owing to a revival in government spending, increase in low-income jobs and easing of supply-chain bottlenecks," Neelkanth Mishra, India Head of Research at Credit Suisse, said.

The risk factors continue to be dependence on imported energy, reliance on foreign capital and a slowing global economy, he added.