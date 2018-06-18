Credit Suisse upbeat on Power Grid, NTPC on valuation & growth parameters

Credit Suisse has reiterated its outperform ratings on NTPC and Power Grid on the back of attractive valuations as well as continued strong performance.

The brokerage house observed that the power regulator seems to be nudging the sector to more flexibility.

It also highlighted how the watchdog was planning three-part tariff plan, leading to more generation incentives.

NTPC has fallen over 7 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at 2 percent. At 13:31 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 157.60, up Rs 1.55, or 0.99 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 157.65 and an intraday low of Rs 156.00.

At 13:42 hrs Power Grid Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 198.55, up Rs 0.05, or 0.03 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 198.95 and an intraday low of Rs 196.40.