App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Credit Suisse (Singapore) buys Indiabulls Housing Finance shares worth Rs 72 cr

The company bought the shares at an average price of Rs 323.25 apiece, which took the total deal value to Rs 72.29 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd on Friday picked up Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares worth over Rs 72 crore through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on NSE, 22,36,394 shares, representing 0.52 per cent of the total shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, were bought by Credit Suisse.

The company bought the shares at an average price of Rs 323.25 apiece, which took the total deal value to Rs 72.29 crore.

The seller, however, could not be ascertained.

Close
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday closed 6.53 per cent higher at Rs 799 on the NSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #Business #Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. #Market news

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.