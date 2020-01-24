Credit Suisse (Singapore) buys Indiabulls Housing Finance shares worth Rs 72 cr

The company bought the shares at an average price of Rs 323.25 apiece, which took the total deal value to Rs 72.29 crore.
Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd on Friday picked up Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares worth over Rs 72 crore through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on NSE, 22,36,394 shares, representing 0.52 per cent of the total shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance, were bought by Credit Suisse.
The seller, however, could not be ascertained.
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday closed 6.53 per cent higher at Rs 799 on the NSE.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 08:46 pm