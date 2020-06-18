Credit Suisse sees opportunity in Asian equities amid improving fundamentals

Financial services firm Credit Suisse sees the fundamentals of Asian stocks "improving" amid a weakening dollar and rising global liquidity.

In an interview with CNBC, Ray Farris, the firm’s chief investment officer for South Asia said that Asian markets have three things working for them,.

Firstly, the dollar is beginning to weaken, he said.

“A second key factor in Asia’s favour is that global liquidity levels continue to rise and within Asia itself … liquidity levels are rising,” Farris said.

He further added that Asia looks “cheap” at these levels compared to other developed markets like the US.

“A market like Hong Kong, it’s about the cheapest it’s been in decades,” Farris said. “Although earnings there are going to suffer in the same way that earnings suffer everywhere — the gap between the extent of the fall in earnings in Hong Kong versus how much earnings have fallen in the US — is, again, at almost record levels.”

On a year-to-date basis, Asian markets are still trading in the negative territory compared to their American counterparts who are not only net positive, but trading near record highs following the COVID-19 led crash.

The benchmark Hang Seng index is down over 14 percent in 2020, even though the magnitude of the earnings decline in Hong Kong has not been “nearly as large” as in the US, Farris said.

“We see that repeated across many of the Asian markets so we think dynamics are moving increasingly in Asia’s favour,” Farris said. Indian market, too, is down nearly 19 percent so far in 2020 ransacked by the coronavirus-led disruption. Despite a sharp recovery from March lows, many stocks are still trading near their 52-week lows while some bluechips have crashed to their all-time lows.