Credit Suisse sees deep moat with scale, growth and profitability for Delhivery

Brokerage firm Credit Suisse India Securities on June 2 initiated coverage on the shares of logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery with an "outperform" rating and a price target of Rs 675, implying gains of 26 percent from the previous closing price.

“Delhivery has a strong moat in terms of scale, network complexity, and a versatile technology platform,” the brokerage firm said in a note.

Credit Suisse is of the view that industry structure is favourable for Delhivery as express parcel services are consolidating with the top three companies, e-commerce getting better distributed as against the dominance of Amazon and Flipkart, business having enough scale and investments to deter new entrants and e-commerce business growing north of 30 percent per annum.

“China’s e-commerce parcel volume is around 40 times that of India, underscoring the opportunity. The sector is ripe for profitability gains post the recent breakeven for Delhivery,” the brokerage house said.

Delhivery’s stock has done well despite a tepid listing in late May. The stock has risen 14 percent since its listing. Credit Suisse said that it prefers Delhivery over other internet-based companies as it has no customer acquisition cost, diversified growth and cheaper valuations for same growth.

The brokerage firm has valued the company at 25 times adjusted enterprise value-to-operating profit based on 2029-30 earnings estimates discounted to March 2023.

Credit Suisse expects 29 percent annualised growth in revenue over the next three years with profitability expansion to 5.5 percent operating margin as compared to 1 percent in in 2021-22.

“The company has doubled parcel volumes in FY22 gaining strong market share in 3QFY22 in all e-commerce parcel volumes and around 60-65 percent in ex-captive,” Credit Suisse said.

At 10.40 am, shares of Delhivery were up 3.5 percent at Rs 554.60 on the National Stock Exchange.

