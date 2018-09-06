Credit Suisse maintains 'underperform' on DMart operator Avenue Supermarts

Moneycontrol News

Credit Suisse has maintained its 'underperform' recommendation on DMart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd .

The brokerage also maintained the stock's target price of Rs 1,150, but said the company stands risk of being derated.

"On most financial and business metrics, DMart scores low versus India FMCG," Credit Suisse said.

The stock is at risk of being derated given that most FMCG multiples are beginning to correct.

At 10:18 hrs, Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,564.00, up 0.13 percent from the previous close.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1,574.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,559.15.