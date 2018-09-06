App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:38 AM IST

Credit Suisse maintains 'underperform' on DMart operator Avenue Supermarts

Credit Suisse also maintained its target price on the stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Credit Suisse has maintained its 'underperform' recommendation on DMart operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd .

The brokerage also maintained the stock's target price of Rs 1,150, but said the company stands risk of being derated.

"On most financial and business metrics, DMart scores low versus India FMCG," Credit Suisse said.

The stock is at risk of being derated given that most FMCG multiples are beginning to correct.

At 10:18 hrs, Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,564.00, up 0.13 percent from the previous close.

The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1,574.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,559.15.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 11:38 am

