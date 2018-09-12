App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' rating on Sun Pharma

The observations made by the US FDA at the firm's Halol plant in Gujarat are not very critical, Credit Suisse added.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Credit Suisse has maintained an "outperform" rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target price of Rs 705.

Credit Suisse added that it sees a potential upside of 12 percent for the stock.

The observations made by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week at the firm's Halol plant in Gujarat are not very critical, Credit Suisse added.

The FDA has also launched an investigation into the company's Mohali plant in Punjab, Sun Pharma confirmed yesterday.

At 11:25 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 637.50, up 1.02 percent from the previous close.

The stock picked up after losing as much as 1.75 percent in early trade.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 12:23 pm

