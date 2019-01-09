Credit Suisse maintains ‘outperform’ rating on Bharti Infratel; target at Rs 340

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on Bharti Infratel with a target at Rs 340.

The company is now gearing up for growth beyond core tower sharing, analysts at the firm wrote in their report.

Further, strong balance sheet position would be handy in inorganic growth, it added.

The tower company will also benefit from exploding data consumption growth in India.

