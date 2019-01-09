App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse maintains ‘outperform’ rating on Bharti Infratel; target at Rs 340

The company is now gearing up for growth beyond core tower sharing, analysts at the firm wrote in their report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating on Bharti Infratel with a target at Rs 340.

The company is now gearing up for growth beyond core tower sharing, analysts at the firm wrote in their report.

Further, strong balance sheet position would be handy in inorganic growth, it added.

The tower company will also benefit from exploding data consumption growth in India.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 08:13 am

tags #Market news #Stocks Views

