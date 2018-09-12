Credit Suisse maintains neutral stance on Titan, cuts target to Rs 935; share falls 3%

Foreign brokerage house Credit Suisse has maintained neutral call on Titan Company with potential upside of 14 percent.

The firm cut target price to Rs 935 from Rs 950 per share.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 818.50 and an intraday low of Rs 790.20.

It believes that in the absence of wedding dates the near-term demand is likely to be squeeze.

FY19 growth guidance of 25 percent in jewellery in serious risk, also potential regulatory action is an overhang if currency depreciates further, it added.

At 11:06 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 802.55, down Rs 18.05, or 2.20 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,006 and 52-week low Rs 563.60 on 18 April, 2018 and 29 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.22 percent below its 52-week high and 42.4 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.