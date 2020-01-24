Credit Suisse buys 22.93 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing for 71.5 crore

Shareholding pattern details available on BSE show foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 46.71 percent shares in the company during the December quarter of FY20.
Foreign brokerage and wealth management firm Credit Suisse bought 22,93,306 shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance through a bulk deal on NSE on January 23, data showed.
The deal was carried out at an average price of Rs 311.68 per share of Indiabulls Housing, taking the cumulative value of the deal to nearly Rs 71.5 crore.
Shares of Indiabulls Housing closed at Rs 313.45, up 5.79 percent on NSE on January 23.
India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) held 10.72 percent shares in the company during that period.Indiabulls Housing has said it will release its December quarter scorecard on February 5. Brokerages said the company's asset quality, loan book and management commentary are the key things to watch out for.