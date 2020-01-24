Credit Suisse buys 22.93 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing for 71.5 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance case: The company was accused of siphoning Rs 98,000 crore of public money. A petition was filed before the Supreme Court in June seeking legal action against the company, its chairman and directors. It was alleged that the chairman and the directors siphoned the money for their personal use. The legal proceedings in the matter are currently on. (File image)

Foreign brokerage and wealth management firm Credit Suisse bought 22,93,306 shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance through a bulk deal on NSE on January 23, data showed.

The deal was carried out at an average price of Rs 311.68 per share of Indiabulls Housing, taking the cumulative value of the deal to nearly Rs 71.5 crore.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing closed at Rs 313.45, up 5.79 percent on NSE on January 23.

Shareholding pattern details available on BSE show foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 46.71 percent shares in the company during the December quarter of FY20.

India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) held 10.72 percent shares in the company during that period.