Credit Suisse adds GAIL to portfolio, share price gains 2%

GAIL India share price gained 2 percent intraday on January 29 after Credit Suisse added the stock to its portfolio.

The research firm has made one change to its portfolio of 30 stocks.

"We exit Bharti Infratel and added GAIL to our stock portfolio. With this, now we have the largest overweight on utilities (GAIL, Power Grid & NTPC)," it said.

Credit Suisse has largest underweight rating on consumer discretionary, which includes Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.

The stock was quoting at Rs 126.80, up Rs 0.65, or 0.52 percent, on the BSE at 1354 hours.