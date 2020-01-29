App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 02:46 PM IST

Credit Suisse adds GAIL to portfolio, share price gains 2%

Credit Suisse has the largest overweight on utilities now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
GAIL India share price gained 2 percent intraday on January 29 after Credit Suisse added the stock to its portfolio.

The research firm has made one change to its portfolio of 30 stocks.

"We exit Bharti Infratel and added GAIL to our stock portfolio. With this, now we have the largest overweight on utilities (GAIL, Power Grid & NTPC)," it said.

Credit Suisse has largest underweight rating on consumer discretionary, which includes Titan Company, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.

The stock was quoting at Rs 126.80, up Rs 0.65, or 0.52 percent, on the BSE at 1354 hours.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GAIL India

