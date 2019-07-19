App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPSE ETF follow-on fund offer oversubscribed, investors put in bids worth Rs 25,000 cr so far

The issue opened for subscription by institutional investors on July 18 and received bids for over Rs 19,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The sixth tranche of CPSE ETF has been subscribed over two times, with institutional and retail investors together putting in bids worth about Rs 25,000 crore so far. The government is looking to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through the follow-on fund offer (FFO) of CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

The issue opened for subscription by institutional investors on July 18 and received bids for over Rs 19,000 crore. The retail investors put in bids worth over Rs 5,000 crore Friday, taking the total bid value to about Rs 25,000 crore, sources said. The number could go up further as the bids are reconciled.

The CPSE ETF tracks shares of 11 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) -- ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, IOC, Rural Electrification Corp, Power Finance Corp, Bharat Electronics, Oil India, NBCC India, NLC India and SJVN.

Close

The base issue size of the FFO was Rs 8,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of another Rs 2,000 crore.

Through the earlier five tranches of the CPSE ETF, the government has already raised Rs 38,500 crore -- Rs 3,000 crore from the first tranche in March 2014, Rs 6,000 crore in January 2017, Rs 2,500 crore from the third in March 2017, Rs 17,000 crore in November 2018 and Rs 10,000 crore in March 2019.

The government aims to raise record Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disinvestment in 2019-20, up from Rs 85,000 crore raised last fiscal.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #Business #CPSE ETF #Market news

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.