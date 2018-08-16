Cox & Kings shares lose 4% as company posts sharp fall in Q1 profits

Travel company Cox & Kings share price declined 4 percent intraday on Thursday as the firm reported sharp decline in June quarter profit.

Profit for the quarter ended June 2018 fell sharply by 34.8 percent to Rs 136.9 crore compared to Rs 210.1 crore in same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter rose 14.5 percent to Rs 2,183.9 crore against Rs 1,908.1 crore in corresponding period last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 20.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 297.9 crore and margin contracted 590 basis points to 13.6 percent in Q1.

At 11:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 210, down 2.12 percent on the NSE.