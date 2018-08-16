App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cox & Kings shares lose 4% as company posts sharp fall in Q1 profits

Cox & Kings' profit for the quarter ended June 2018 fell sharply by 34.8 percent to Rs 136.9 crore compared to Rs 210.1 crore in same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel company Cox & Kings share price declined 4 percent intraday on Thursday as the firm reported sharp decline in June quarter profit.

Profit for the quarter ended June 2018 fell sharply by 34.8 percent to Rs 136.9 crore compared to Rs 210.1 crore in same period last year.

Revenue during the quarter rose 14.5 percent to Rs 2,183.9 crore against Rs 1,908.1 crore in corresponding period last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell by 20.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 297.9 crore and margin contracted 590 basis points to 13.6 percent in Q1.

At 11:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 210, down 2.12 percent on the NSE.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 12:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cox & Kings

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.