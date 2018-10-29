App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cox & Kings locked in 5% upper circuit on sale of education business to UK firm for Rs 4,387 cr

Cox & Kings said it had entered into an agreement to sell its education business to Midlothian Capital Partners (MCP), a leading UK-based investor for all-cash enterprise value of 467 million pound (Rs 4,387 crore).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Travel company Cox & Kings shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 192.25 on Monday after the company sold its education business to UK-based firm for hefty amount of Rs 4,387 crore.

There were pending buy orders of 18,864 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 10:36 hours IST.

Cox & Kings said it had entered into an agreement to sell its education business to Midlothian Capital Partners (MCP), a leading UK-based investor for all-cash enterprise value of 467 million pound (Rs 4,387 crore).

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, consents and customary closing adjustments.

The education business is comprised of HB Education Limited (formerly known as Holidaybreak Education Limited) which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holidaybreak Limited.

The sale is in line with C&K's stated goal of unlocking value and maximizing shareholder returns, it said.

HB Education Limited provides experiential learning programmes for students, through Residential Activity Centres and Educational Travel Tours.

"Since C&K's successful acquisition of Holidaybreak in 2011, the business with the strategic direction of C&K has scaled larger heights. Over the years we have made efforts to maximise shareholder value by divesting some parts of the business, reduce debt and focus on high growth asset light businesses," Peter Kerkar, Group CFO of C&K said.

Baird and Axis Capital Limited acted as financial advisors and Eversheds Sutherland acted as the legal counsel to C&K for this deal.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:50 am

