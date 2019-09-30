Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit on sale of corporate travel business

Shares of cash strapped Cox & Kings were down nearly 5 percent intraday on September 30 after the company signed termsheet with Ebix Software India Private Limited.

The deal includes selling its Indian corporate travel business to Mercury Travel, EbixCash's corporate travel division.

Cox & Kings has defaulted on multiple payments of commercial papers since June 2019, when the first default of Rs 150 crore was announced. As per the company latest regulatory filing, the company defaulted on payments worth Rs 30 crore on September 20.

The company informed the exchanges that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had terminated its license to the company for selling tickets and has asked it to surrender IATA ID Card.

DTS & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the company, have tendered their resignation with immediate effect.

Cox and Kings was unable to declare quarterly results for the quarter ended June 30 and said that as it was in the midst of finalising a resolution plan to resurrect the company. Hence, they needed the time to declare the results. The company also got a 180-day breather from lenders to finalise a resolution plan.

The share price touched lower circuit of Rs 3.86 per share with the share down close to 100 percent in the last one year.