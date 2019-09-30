App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit on sale of corporate travel business

The share price touched lower circuit of Rs 3.86 per share with the share down close to 100 percent in the last one year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of cash strapped Cox & Kings were down nearly 5 percent intraday on September 30 after the company signed termsheet with Ebix Software India Private Limited.

The deal includes selling its Indian corporate travel business to Mercury Travel, EbixCash's corporate travel division.

Cox & Kings has defaulted on multiple payments of commercial papers since June 2019, when the first default of Rs 150 crore was announced. As per the company latest regulatory filing, the company defaulted on payments worth Rs 30 crore on September 20.

Close

The company informed the exchanges that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had terminated its license to the company for selling tickets and has asked it to surrender IATA ID Card.

related news

DTS & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the company, have tendered their resignation with immediate effect.

Cox and Kings was unable to declare quarterly results for the quarter ended June 30 and said that as it was in the midst of finalising a resolution plan to resurrect the company. Hence, they needed the time to declare the results. The company also got a 180-day breather from lenders to finalise a resolution plan.

The share price touched lower circuit of Rs 3.86 per share with the share down close to 100 percent in the last one year.

At 1244 hrs, Cox & Kings was quoting at Rs 3.86, down Rs 0.20, or 4.93 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4.24 and an intraday low of Rs 3.86.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Cox & Kings

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.