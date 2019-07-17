App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cox & Kings locked at 5% lower circuit for 16th straight session

The stock fell from Rs 50.35 on June 25 to Rs 19 on July 17. Overall in last one month, it corrected 71 percent on consistent default on principal amount as well as interest payment

Shares of Cox & Kings were locked at 5 percent lower circuit for 16th consecutive session on July 17 after defaulted on commercial paper and RattanIndia Finance's invocation of pledged shares.

The stock was quoting at Rs 19 on the BSE and there were pending sell orders of 3,852,678 shares, with no buyers available at 1123 hours IST.

It fell from Rs 50.35 on June 25 to Rs 19 on July 17. Overall in last one month, it corrected 71 percent on consistent default on principle and interest payment.

The travel company defaulted on payment of Rs 45 crore towards unsecured commercial paper due on July 16 and interest payment of Rs 41 lakh on secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 50 crore due July 15.

Hence, last week, rating agency CARE revised rating on long term bank facilities worth Rs 1,760 crore to D (default) from C and reaffirmed rating D on non-convertible debenture & commercial paper issue.

In addition, non-banking finance company RattanIndia Finance in a letter to Cox & Kings announced the acquisition of encumbrance rights over 90 lakh shares by way of non-disposal undertaking and 80.58 lakh shares by the invocation of pledge.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 12:16 pm

