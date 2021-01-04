COVID vaccines to boost Indian pharma exports, says Pharmexcil

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is likely to touch nearly 20 percent growth in exports. Despite recording growth in single digits after the months following the lockdown, the outlook for 2021-2022 is expected to be robust on the back of vaccines.

Uday Bhaskar, Director General of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil), an outfit of the Ministry of Commerce, told Business Standard that India's exports may grow at 11-12 percent with the opportunity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

"As India has large capacities to manufacture vaccines, it may have around 15 percent share by the number of doses of the COVID vaccine market globally," he said.

Bhaskar also touched upon the likelihood of the European Union ramping up their production and increasing their portfolio to reduce the need to import.

"India had adequate stocks of both bulk drugs and formulations to meet most of the sudden rise in demand after April. It could also quickly locate alternate bulk drug supplies (some from Europe) as well as step-up local production," Bhaskar said.

As of April-October 2020, India's pharma exports stood at $13.88 billion and is growing at 15 percent.

"We expect FY21 to close with exports around $25 billion," he said. This would be a 20 percent jump over last year.

The overall growth rate has dropped to 2.2 percent in 2020. The Indian pharmaceutical market stood at Rs 1.44 lakh crore as per moving annual turnover (MAT) in November 2020. The drop in sales in acute-therapies such as anti-infective drugs, gastrointestinal, gynaecological and pain and fever medications continues to exert pressure on growth while growth in select chronic therapies such as cardiac and diabetes has made a good recovery. The new launches were mostly related to COVID-19 related drugs and the price growth has remained in the region of 4-5 percent. The volume growth remains tepid at about 6.9 percent in November 2020.

The pharmaceutical industry is now hoping for the sales to normalise by the second half of 2021, with the availability of vaccines and COVID-19 receding.

While the industry has performed better than many other sectors, given the essential nature of medicines, it is also pinning its hopes on the end of the pandemic.