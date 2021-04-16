COVID SALE! Over 50% Nifty50 stocks are down 10-20% from highs

Since hitting record highs in February 2021, the Indian markets have mostly traded sideways with a negative bias amid resurgence in COVID which could potentially derail economic recovery. In the face of uncertainties, benchmark indices have dropped about 6 percent from life-time highs, but more than half their constituent stocks are down 10-20% from their respective 52-week high.

As many as 28 stocks in the Nifty50 have fallen more than 10% from their respective 52-week high recorded in 2021 itself. Stocks that are down in double digits include Tata Steel, UPL, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and IndusInd Bank among others.

The rise in COVID cases is a cause of concern as nearly 1.8 lakh new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The second wave of COVID-19 has shaken Indian indices and stocks across the board have witnessed healthy corrections. Investors can pick stocks selectively in the sectors like autos, consumption, and avoid banking as well as NBFCs, suggest experts.

“Automobiles and auto ancillary is a space where investors should try to pick quality largecaps which includes companies like Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Hero Moto Corp, M&M, Tata Motors, Exide Ltd as these might turn out to be good bets to invest on,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited told Moneycontrol.

“I would be a little cautious over banking and financial space, as there can be some more correction over the next few months as we get more detail around NPAs,” he said.

The second wave of COVID-19 is fierce. Data from Motilal Oswal shows that in the first wave, it took 102 days for the infections to rise from 10,000 to 100,000. In the second wave, it has taken just 47 days for cases to rise from 10,000 to 1,00,000.

The rise in infections is not limited to India alone but many other countries are also seeing a spike in COVID cases. Although, the rise in infections is limited to few states the government is trying to get additional vaccines to stop the chain.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 percent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

“These are short-term disruptions due to COVID. Government has announced approvals for the import of other vaccines off late,” Divam Sharma, Co-founder at Green Portfolio told Moneycontrol.