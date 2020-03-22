App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 to continue to dictate market trends: Analysts

"The markets will continue to focus on whether the virus infection rate peaks out and also on the coordinated actions of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and the government to support businesses with relief package," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Trading at the Indian bourses this week would continue to be guided by developments on the coronavirus front and concerns over its impact on the economic activity will most likely weigh on the markets, according to analysts.

"The markets will continue to focus on whether the virus infection rate peaks out and also on the coordinated actions of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and the government to support businesses with relief package," Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

During the last trading week till Friday, the Sensex plummeted 4,187.52 points or 12.27 percent, while Nifty sank 1,209.75 points or 12.15 percent.

Close

Equity markets witnessed a relief rally on Friday after four days of fall and ended 1,627.73 points or 5.75 percent higher at 29,915.96.

related news

"Indian indices again plunged sharply this week, witnessing the biggest weekly loss since October 2008, as the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India as well as globally, continued to spook the markets," Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

He also said that the markets gained on the last day of the week on hopes of an economic stimulus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial task force to take necessary actions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic's economic blow. "Easing monetary policy action across the globe shows the impact coronavirus would have on the economy. These concerns will most likely weigh on the markets that would take a while to recover from this significant price damage."

TradingBells Senior Analyst Santosh Meena said, "We can easily say that we are in the most uncertain environment of the century where the future direction of the market will completely depend on further development on the issue of COVID-19 mainly in Europe, the US and India.

Meena added that if the situation improves from here then we can expect a bargain buying in the market which may lead a smart rally in the coming days, but if the situation worsens from here then the pain will continue for the market players.

The financial blow of the pandemic has made investors jittery world over. Several sectors, including the airline industry, are hit hard by the outbreak following travel restrictions.

"Needless to say that global cues and developments on the coronavirus front would dictate the market trend ahead also," Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said.

Markets would also be looking at other important barometers such as rupee-dollar trend, investment pattern of foreign investors and crude oil.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 12:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.