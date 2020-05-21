App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 stress case | India Ratings sees total slippages rise up to Rs 5.5 lakh crore

The rating agency has already revised its FY21 GDP estimates to 1.9 percent, the lowest in 29 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India Ratings (Ind-Ra) expects most sectors to experience varying degrees of revenue contraction during FY21 due to demand and supply disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The rating agency has already revised its FY21 GDP estimates to 1.9 percent, the lowest in 29 years.

It feels the current crisis presents fresh challenges for banks, which over the last four years have been reeling under corporate stress.

Between FY16 and FY20, banks faced elevated provisions resulting from the corporate stress cycle. "They had largely provided for the existing corporate stress and were progressing towards a more moderated credit cost cycle. However, the COVID-19 related measures are likely to result in another cycle of stress," it warned.

COVID-19, it feels, may drive total slippages up to Rs 5.5 lakh crore (5.7 percent) in its post pandemic stress case.

The government has already announced a three month moratorium on bank loans and reports suggested that there could be further extension if the pandemic reins. The government recently announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package and extended fresh insolvency proceedings by one year.

 

First Published on May 21, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Market Edge

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.