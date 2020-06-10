COVID-19 paints a gloomy FY21 for Titan, but Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's favourite's long-term story looks intact

Financial Year 2021 is likely to be painful for consumer discretionary giant Titan Company as brokerages believe that normalcy can only be expected by the last quarter of this fiscal.

At a time when experts fear that the COVID-19 pandemic may trigger a shift in consumer behaviour in the way how they spend, Titan Company, being at the extreme end of discretionary consumption, has a lot to fight against.

The company on June 8 reported a 21 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit due to strong operating performance and low base in the year-ago period. But higher tax expenses (up 58 percent YoY) limited bottom-line growth.

Revenue from operations fell 5.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,428.75 crore during the March quarter. "The company was impacted significantly in the second half of March due to COVID-19 pandemic with the shutting down of all stores," Titan said.

Meanwhile, data available on BSE showed one of the most prominent investors of India - Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala - pared his stake in Titan during the March quarter of FY20.

Jhunjhunwala and his wife together held 4,90,50,970, or 5.53 percent, shares of Titan at the end of March quarter, against 5,93,76,220, or 6.69 percent, shares that they held at the end of December 2019 quarter.

Management remains positive amid challenges

The impact of COVID-19 on Titan's business is expected to remain for a longer time. In a conference call, the management of the company hinted that the firm will emerge stronger and consumer's trust in the brand will remain intact.

They highlighted a significant focus on cost-savings across rentals, ad spends and fixed costs and also reduction in working capital.

The management also sees a strong opportunity for growth in jewellery, watches and eyewear purely on account of their strong customer outreach programs and the overarching trust on Titan and Tata brand in these uncertain times.

As per media reports, after being shut for all of April, more than 1,400 out of the 1,800 stores of Titan have now opened.

Among the stores that have opened, the recovery in sales has been encouraging. Average daily sales in May have been around 60 percent of pre-COVID levels.

June is expected to be even better, but normalcy is expected only by the last quarter of this fiscal.

Management indicated despite the pace of store re-openings being healthy, June sales would be 30–40 percent of earlier targets as the ramp-up in demand would be lower.

The first quarter of FY21 will be painful for the company. Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted that Q1 FY21 would also take a hit due to the ‘ineffective hedge’ on account of higher gold prices, which would be reversed in subsequent quarters. A one-off gold sale back to suppliers in Q1 FY21 is also expected, on which no profit would be made.

The road ahead

Brokerages have faith in Titan's long-term story but it is important to see how COVID-19 pans out for Titan going ahead and to what extent the management of the company succeeds in its attempt to counter the impact of the pandemic.

As per CNBC-TV18, with valuations at 54 times CY22 PE, CLSA has maintained a 'sell' call on the stock but raised the target price to Rs 855 from Rs 810, expecting normalcy for Titan to return in FY22.

"Consolidation benefit is visible and share gains and agile responses to challenges are encouraging. The company should be a late-cycle beneficiary," CLSA said.

CLSA underscored the concerns on the higher competition for Titan as gold prices rise.

Another global brokerage JPMorgan has a 'neutral' call on Titan, with a target price of Rs 1,020.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services also has a 'neutral' call on Titan, with a target price of Rs 965.

"While we remain believers in the structural topline growth story, which remains one of the best among Indian consumer plays, valuations are rich at 52 times FY22 EPS, leading us to retain our neutral rating," Motilal Oswal said.

"In addition to the COVID-19 impact, higher prevailing gold prices and the likely lower share of high-value studded jewellery would weigh on profitability. Moreover, management’s reluctance to reduce staff costs, while good for longterm growth, would have an adverse impact on near-term profitability," Motilal Oswal said.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services finds Titan better-placed to gain market share even as it reduced EPS estimates for FY21 and FY22 due to the delayed store opening.

"Titan seems best placed to gain against the competition, with a stronger rollout of online initiatives and wider portfolio. We reduce FY21/22E EPS by 21 percent/6 percent due to the delayed store opening," said Emkay.

The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call, with a target price of Rs 1,100, based on 45 times Jun-22 EPS.

The road ahead for Titan is bumpy due to COVID-19. There are very dim prospects for the company during FY21, however, owing to its market share, aggressive marketing strategy and cost-saving measures, experts believe the company will bounce back in FY22.

